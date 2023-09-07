Man dies after A46 Lincoln bypass crash
- Published
A 31-year-old man has died after a crash on the A46 near Lincoln.
A grey BMW and a grey Audi collided on the road between Skellingthorpe Road roundabout and Doddington Road roundabout, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The driver of the Audi died at the scene of the crash, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers have asked anyone with information or footage of the cars before the crash to contact police.
