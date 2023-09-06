Lincolnshire Pc sentenced for accessing police records about partners
A former police officer who accessed force records about his partners for "nefarious reasons" has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Joshua Hammerton was able to access the information after another officer, Pc Laura Vickers, shared her password.
Both officers, who served with Lincolnshire Police, were given eight-month prison terms, suspended for 12 months, at Nottingham Crown Court.
The deputy chief constable said their actions were "beyond disappointing".
The court was told that Hammerton, 28, accessed police records relating to himself and his partners.
'Privilege breached'
Vickers, 37, shared information and her password with Hammerton, which allowed him to see incidents and information that he otherwise would not have been able to.
Julia Debenham, Deputy Chief Constable, said: "It is a great privilege to hold the office of constable and it is beyond disappointing when that privilege is breached.
"I have no doubt that Joshua Hammerton's actions, in accessing information about his ex-partners, were for nefarious reasons.
"By providing Hammerton with her password, Laura Vickers knowingly allowed him to access restricted information, she also viewed information she was not entitled to see."
Hammerton pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised access to computer material and misconduct in a public office.
Meanwhile Vickers, of Heron Drive, Gainsborough, was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office.
As well as the suspended sentences, the pair were each ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
Hammerton was ordered to pay £1,500 costs and made subject to a curfew order while Vickers was ordered to pay £2,000 costs.
