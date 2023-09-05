Chapel St Leonards stabbing: Man found injured near lake
A man has been found with suspected stab wounds near a boating lake in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to The Promenade, Chapel St Leonards, at 02:27 BST on Monday.
The injured man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released on bail.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact them.
