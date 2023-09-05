Fantasy Island Ingoldmells: Volcano riders evacuated after fault
- Published
An amusement park ride near Skegness had to be evacuated after a fault triggered its emergency stop.
Passengers were taken off the Volcano attraction - a 183ft (56m) drop tower ride - at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells on Saturday.
A park spokesperson said the emergency stop caused a "pressure dump" - an abnormal, extremely loud noise and release of moisture.
No-one was hurt and the ride has been shut while investigations take place.
The ride has been a dominating feature of the Fantasy Island skyline since 1998 and uses compressed air to launch the carriage 50mph up a vertical track.
The spokesperson said: "First aiders attended the ride immediately. All passengers were asked if they were OK and if they required first aid. All passengers declined."
They added that the "safety and ride experience of our guests is extremely paramount to us".
