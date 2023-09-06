Ancient sailing singing tradition to be revived on Lincolnshire beach
- Published
Ancient songs and poems which helped sailors navigate are to be learnt for a sunset performance in Lincolnshire.
Ruttiers were ancient poems - spoken or sung - which contained instructions sailors learned by heart and recited from memory to guide them at sea.
The artist in residence at the North Sea Observatory is to teach people a special ruttier later celebrating the Lincolnshire coast.
The song will be sung at sunset at a special event in October.
The ruttier is being taught during workshops at the North Sea Observatory, which overlooks the beach at Chapel Point near Chapel St Leonards.
The observatory opened in 2018 and includes exhibitions on the local area and a gallery space.
A series of workshops called A Song for the Seas, which begin on Wednesday, are being hosted by artist in residence, Harriet Plewis, who will encourage participants to think through non-standard ways of learning and memorising.
Laura Garner, exhibitions and interpretations assistant at Lincoln Museum, said the workshops were "an exciting way to discover this part of our maritime history".
Ms Garner said the artist's residency was due to close with an event at the end of October, where the final ruttier will be performed during sunset.
