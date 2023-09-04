Lincolnshire widower urges tired drivers to pull over
The husband of a woman killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel has urged motorists to pull over if they feel tired.
Rosie Earle's car was hit when a vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the A15 near Lincoln in 2021.
The motorist, Jamie Jackson, 32, of Lincoln, was later jailed for 18 months for causing death by dangerous driving.
Alex Earle said his life would "never be the same" and he hoped his message would "save one person's life".
"I think you should only drive if you are comfortable and feeling fully awake and refreshed," he said.
"Even if you have to be late for something, stop."
The couple had only been married for four months when Mrs Earle, 27, was killed.
"We had a very small wedding, very intimate, it was just what we wanted," Mr Earle said.
Jackson had been on his way home from a night shift when he hit Mrs Earle's car as she was driving to work on 3 September 2021.
He had been driving along the northbound carriageway, between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts, when the collision happened at about 04:30 BST.
Mr Earle said he had been woken the same morning by a "loud bang" and realised it was the police at the door.
"That's when they told me what had happened.
"I just couldn't believe it, I didn't have any words, I just went upstairs and rang my dad and I just broke.
"I didn't get over the initial shock for weeks, I still thought she would come home."
In addition to a jail term, Jackson was also banned from driving for three years and nine months, and was told he must take an extended driving test.
Mr Earle said he hoped what happened to his wife would serve as a warning.
"All my friends and family who loved Rosie, all they want is that hopefully this message can save one person's life."
