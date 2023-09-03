Man, 18, killed in two-vehicle crash on A17 in Lincolnshire
An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Lincolnshire, police confirmed.
The man died after the Citroen C4 car he was driving collided with a lorry on the A17 between Swineshead and Sutterton just before 05:00 BST on Sunday.
The male lorry driver was not seriously injured, Lincolnshire Police said.
A road closure is expected to remain in place for the majority of Sunday with motorists advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
