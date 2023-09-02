Lincoln bypass planning application expected to be submitted for North Hykeham
Plans for a bypass near Lincoln are expected to be submitted in October, a council has said.
The new dual carriageway would link the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a ring road around the city.
Councillors will discuss the project at a meeting on Monday and transport officers have recommended they agree to submit the planning application.
Lincolnshire Council leader Martin Hill said the scheme had "many benefits".
The cost of the project is also expected to be lower than first thought, according to the council.
The authority predicts the price to be up to £208m compared to previous estimates of £212m.
Mr Hill said: "Among its many benefits, the North Hykeham Relief Road would help reduce congestion in and around North Hykeham, Lincoln and the surrounding villages and improve journey time reliability, help us meet the area's growth target, and better connect the A46 between the Midlands through to the Humber ports."
'Increase safety'
The plans for the route have been altered in response to feedback from residents, according to councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways.
He said people had concerns around safety and congestion at the A46 Pennells Roundabout "so we're now proposing to upgrade the roundabout to be a signalised junction with pedestrian and cyclist crossing points to increase safety, reduce rat-running and improve traffic flows".
As part of the project new roundabouts would be built at South Hykeham Road, Brant Road and Grantham Road.
Bridges would also be built at Station Road and over the River Witham.
Construction work is expected to start in November 2025 and the road is scheduled to open by the end of 2028.
