MP sceptical over RAF Scampton asylum camp numbers
- Published
Plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in Lincolnshire by Christmas are "unrealistic", a local MP has claimed.
Sir Edward Leigh spoke out as residents living near the RAF Scampton site were told the centre would be at full capacity before the end of the year.
The first 50 people are due to arrive at the centre in October, though the plan is subject to a judicial review.
The Home Office say the site will provide "cheap and orderly" housing.
Sir Edward, the Consevrative MP for Gainsborough, said: "I don't think it's realistic at all.
"This is 100 buildings - many of them decaying - a two-mile long runway - [and the Home Office] haven't done all their surveys yet.
"They themselves admit there will only be about 50 migrants arriving in the first tranche, and I very much doubt if they can get up to 2,000 migrants quickly, if at all."
In a statement the Home Office said the use of "surplus military sites provides cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels".
They added: "These accommodation sites house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation as they await a decision on their claim.
"We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.