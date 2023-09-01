Lincolnshire utility firms to coordinate roadworks to reduce delays
Utility companies and Lincolnshire County Council have pledged to coordinate works to reduce congestion.
The so-called "Street Works Charter", also signed by the local authority's contractors, launched on Friday.
Council leader Martin Hill said a "joined-up" approach was needed to reduce delays in the region.
Mr Hill said: "For too long the people of Lincolnshire have seen road closures where perhaps the road didn't need to be closed."
He added: "How many times have we all seen a road dug up for some reason only to have it dug up again in the same area weeks later when another company has other parts of its works programme to carry out?"
He said traffic restrictions were sometimes "left up" when they could have been temporarily lifted.
In 2021-22, Lincolnshire County Council fined utility companies a total of £543,050 for rogue signage and overrunning highways works.
