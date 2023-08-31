Villagers' anger at RAF Scampton asylum plan meetings exclusion
People living near a former RAF base which is set to house asylum seekers say it is unfair they have been denied entry to crucial community meetings.
Four meetings to discuss the plans are being held at Lincolnshire Showground.
But attendance is limited to those living in Scampton, Cammeringham, Aisthorpe, Brattleby and North Carlton or in ex-service family accommodation.
Residents in other communities say they should also be heard but the government declined to comment on their exclusion.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, residents in Dunholme and Welton argue their villages have been the backbone of the former military site's social infrastructure for more than a century,
Steve Bark-Turner, manager of the Sandwich Sense shop in Welton, said: "Personally, I think the government isn't listening to what the residents are saying. There is a lot of protesting going on up there.
"I think what they're doing is keeping Welton out of it because, as a village, it is quite vocal. If they keep Welton residents away from it, they won't get a fair and balanced view.
"I think it's totally unfair they have restricted attendance."
Mike Spencer, who lives in Welton, said: "We should have the opportunity to go to the meeting because we are a big convocation and we have lots of facilities.
"I feel it is very important that Welton voices its opinion."
Meanwhile, Dunholme and Welton Liberal Democrat ward councillors Paul Swift and Sabastian Hague said it was "deeply troubling" residents who lived within walking distance of the Scampton site had been "deliberately omitted" from the meetings, which are being held on Wednesday.
In a statement, they said: "This breach of trust further exacerbates existing tensions and questions the government's sincerity in taking into account public opinion."
Up to 2,000 migrants could move into the site later this year.
The first asylum seekers are due to arrive in October, though a judicial review into the plans is due to take place on 31 October.
Asked why it had chosen to exclude nearby communities from the sessions scrutinising the plans, the government reiterated a previous statement.
The Home Office said it understood the "concerns of local communities" and would work "closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites".
The spokesperson added: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats while helping to reduce the use of hotels."
The Scampton site was recently the base of the famous Red Arrows and was also home to the 617 Dambusters Squadron, whose crews flew the famous May 1943 German dam raids.
