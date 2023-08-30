Robinson's of Horncastle store to close after 93 years

Andy Robinson
Andy Robinson said he had made a lot of friends over the years
By David McKenna & Sarah-May Buccieri
BBC News

A family-run electricals store is closing its doors for the final time after more than 90 years.

Robinson's of Horncastle has been trading in the Lincolnshire market town since 1930.

Andy Robinson, 69, said it was with "great sadness" that he and his wife were announcing their retirement and the closure of the shop.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and friends over the years," he added.

Andy Robinson
The shop's first rental TV from the 1950s is one of a host of items stored in the cellar

Mr Robinson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "It's been a photographer's shop that my granddad started, a radio shop and then televisions.

"We've still got the original television we first rented out in the 1950s.

"I daren't plug it in, but I dare say it would work."

Mr Robinson said one of his fondest memories was revamping the store while his father was on holiday.

"We took out a 2ft brick wall and six girders in the ceiling and we did it all in about a week and a half," he said.

Google
Robinson's, which sells an array of electrical goods, has been trading in the town since 1930

Mr Robinson also recalled being asked to stop using the tagline "No 1 in the High Street" - even though it was factually accurate as the shop's address was 1 High Street.

"I was told I couldn't use it, but I can because we are," he added.

Andy Robinson
It was one of a number of businesses hit by flooding in the town centre on 7 October 1960

Despite it being hard work, Mr Robinson said he had really enjoyed his time at the store - but was now ready for a break, adding: "I'm probably going to have a holiday as soon as this lot gets sorted out."

