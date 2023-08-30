Man, 76, jailed at Lincoln for child sex offences dating back to 1980s
- Published
A 76-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of historical child sex offences dating back to 1986.
Bryan Lockwood was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court, having previously admitted a total of 19 serious sexual offences against children.
Lockwood was also ordered to sign up to the sex offenders register for life.
Following the hearing, Lincolnshire Police praised the courage of Lockwood's victims for speaking out.
Det Con Dave Ziller said: "This is a very positive conclusion to a long investigation and one that hopefully allows the victims and families the chance to have some closure after many years."
However, he added that this case was "also a reminder there is no stereotypical offender or victim".
"Every person, agency and organisation must continue to do all they can to keep children and young people safe from harm," Det Con Ziller said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.