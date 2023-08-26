Date set for RAF Scampton asylum plan legal battle
A date has been set for a legal battle over government plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The two-day judicial review will begin at the High Court on 31 October.
West Lindsey District Council, which says the Lincolnshire site is "not appropriate", launched legal action after plans were announced in March.
The Home Office, which wants to cut spending on hotels to house migrants, said it was working "to address local communities' concerns".
Portable buildings were carried onto the runway of the former air base on Thursday ahead of the planned arrival of asylum seekers in the autumn.
Campaigners said the arrival of the cabins before the judicial review was "disrespectful".
Lincolnshire County Council's leader Martin Hill previously said he accepted the government's plan was "going to happen" but warned ministers it would "place a large burden on us".
The Home Office is planning to house asylum seekers at the site for three years, government officials told a Scampton Parish Council meeting this week.
West Lindsey District Council said the proposals jeopardised £300m of investment into the area.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will end the use of expensive hotels to house those arriving in small boats.
"We are working hard to deliver these sites as quickly as possible."
