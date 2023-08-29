Colette Law: Man in court over murder of woman found in churchyard
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a tent in a Lincolnshire churchyard.
Paul Neilson, 30, is accused of murdering Colette Law, 26, on 10 July in Spalding.
Ms Law, from Greenock, Scotland, was discovered in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicolas Church on 17 July.
During a brief hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Neilson, of Priory Road in Spalding, spoke only to confirm his name.
He was remanded back into custody and Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case until a plea hearing set for 10 November.
A provisional trial date has been set for 22 January 2024.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.