Lincoln: Shrub planting to mark Ukrainian Independence Day
- Published
A shrub will be planted at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), near Lincoln, to mark Ukraine's Independence Day later.
The guelder rose is the national shrub of Ukraine and the planting has been organised by Lincoln's Ukrainian Cultural Centre.
More than 1,350 Ukrainians have made the county their temporary home since the Russian invasion.
It is 32 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union.
Valeriia Krochak, founder of the centre, said: "We have chosen Ukrainian children to plant the 'Chervona Kalyna', a red viburnum, as we believe children are the future of Ukraine.
"During the ceremony we will also honour the memory of all those who have died in this war with a minute's silence."
The service, which starts at 18.00 BST, will take place in the IBCC's Jubilee Grove and will be marked by the singing of the Ukrainian National Anthem and the flying of the joint Ukrainian/UK flag.
The shrub features prominently in Ukrainian music, literature and art and its red berries adorn the bright embroidered blouses and shirts, the vyshyvanka, in Ukraine's national costumes.
It also features in the modern-day insignia of the country's armed forces.
Homes for Ukraine
Independence Day events come as the organisation running the Homes for Ukraine Scheme in Lincolnshire has appealed for more hosts.
Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council, is the Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board and said they were grateful to all who had participated in the scheme.
"As the war continues, we are still looking for new hosts who are able to offer temporary accommodation to Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes," he said.
Hannah Clark, 42, from Faldingworth near Market Rasen, said her family were joined by Tamara, 72, from Donetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, in January.
"As soon as I heard Tamara's story, we agreed to have her as soon as possible," she said.
"We are still getting to know her and her way of life, which is very different to ours, but we have learned that it was 100% worth opening our home."
Host receive a £350 monthly payment as a thank you, which rises to £500 a month for guests who have been in the country for over a year.
