Boston Market cancelled due to anti-social behaviour
A Lincolnshire market has been cancelled after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Lincolnshire Police issued a 48-hour dispersal order in Boston on Tuesday night after what one witness described as "complete chaos".
Boston Borough Council made the decision to cancel Wednesday's market.
In a statement, the authority said the safety of staff and traders was a priority, and it was "not deemed safe to erect market stalls".
Carla has been running a stall in Boston for more than 40 years.
She told BBC Radio Lincolnshire she received an email from the council to say "they weren't putting the stalls up".
"I've never, ever, known that happen before," she added.
'Very intimidating'
The dispersal order, which gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the area if they are causing trouble, will remain in place until Thursday evening.
The disruption has also led some businesses to take the decision to close for the day, or reduce their opening hours.
Lizzie Burvill, who owns and runs an escape rooms attraction in Pescod Square, said she had witnessed disorder on Tuesday night.
"It was a nightmare to walk through. There was a man having a wee against a shop window and kids throwing stuff at each other, and taking up the whole path.
"It was just anti-social behaviour and complete chaos," she said.
"While no-one was actively hurting anybody, it was just very loud, very rowdy and very intimidating."
As a result, she said she would be closing early to ensure customers were safe.
