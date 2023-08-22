Skegness man Wayne Everitt sentenced over indecent images of children
A man who made and distributed indecent images of children has been given a 24-month community order.
Wayne Everitt, 40, of Burgh House, Skegness, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
Everitt was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
He had previously denied the charges but changed his plea on the day his trial was due to begin in June.
The court was told Everitt had made the images, which included 71 still images and one video in the most serious Category A, between 3 December 2018 and 2 January 2019.
There were also 144 still images and two videos in Category B, and 168 still images in Category C.
He had distributed indecent pictures between 13 and 18 July 2019.
They included four in category A, 10 in category B and 17 in category C.
