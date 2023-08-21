'Priceless' stone cross stolen from Lincolnshire church
A medieval stone cross has been stolen from a church in Lincolnshire.
The artefact was taken from St John The Baptist Church in Great Carlton, at some point between 13:45 and 19:30 BST on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.
"We do not have a value for the cross, but it is priceless to the church in historical terms," a spokesperson for the force added.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the cross is asked to contact police.
