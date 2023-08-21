RAF Scampton asylum plan opponents stage 'clown' rally at site
Campaigners have staged a circus-themed rally at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire in protest at Home Office plans to house asylum seekers there.
Up to 2,000 migrants could move into the site which was once home to 617 Dambusters Squadron, whose crews flew the famous May 1943 German dams raids.
The first asylum seekers are due at the former base in October, though the Home Office's plan is under judicial review.
One campaigner taking part said: "We all feel the Home Office are clowns."
Rachael Green, one of a number of local residents who regularly take part in protests outside the former RAF station, said she felt compelled to act, despite the plans being challenged through the courts.
Ms Green added that the circus-themed protest was an attempt to "cheer people up because the mood on the camp is very despondent" and to "take the mick" out of government officials.
"No-one is listening to us [and] our voices don't matter," she said.
"We hear so much about what they are going to do for the asylum seekers, but we hear nothing about what they are going to do for us," she added.
Meanwhile, another campaigner, Caroline White, said: "We all feel that the Home Office are clowns. They don't have a clue how to run this country."
Others taking part said they were concerned about safety.
Susan Townsend said she was having sleepless nights worrying about what was going to happen.
"It's really hard. I don't know how secure I will be here when they come," she said.
Some campaigners also objected to the government's plans for the Scampton site due to its links with the Dambusters squadron.
Gary Lockwood, from Lincoln, said the asylum seeker plan was an insult to the memory of those who had served at the former RAF station.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Previously, it said: "Not only are these sites more affordable for taxpayers, but they are also more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built, safe and secure accommodation they provide."
