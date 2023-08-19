Lincoln Pride: Thousands fly flag in city for LGBTQ+ event
- Published
Thousands of people have gathered in Lincoln to celebrate the city's LGBTQ+ Pride event.
The parade set off from the Guildhall and Stonebow at 11:30 BST before making its way through the city centre towards Tentercroft Street car park.
The main event was due to feature stage performances by the likes of electronic dance act Phats and Small, and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.
Lincoln Pride Committee said more than 7,000 visitors were expected.
The committee's Arran Hart said beforehand: "We have our main stage which has a plethora of acts, from local talent including the Scene Queens and Jenna G, to our X Factor winner, which is very exciting.
"Alongside that we have our market stalls and our family area, we have our games and food as well.
"It's going to be absolutely vibrant!"
Mr Hart added there had been Pride benches installed in the city centre, after a 10-year planning process.
"More recently they had a little bit of vandalism to them which we responded to promptly," he said.
"We have touched them up in time for Pride so they are looking incredible again."
Lincolnshire Police said its officers would be taking part, wearing rainbow epaulettes and shoelaces.
Ch Supt Kate Anderson said: "Lincoln Pride is an opportunity to talk to our local communities, and to understand how we can continue to improve the service that we give to them.
"During the past month our officers have been at numerous events including 999 Day in Skegness, a fete in the St Giles area of Lincoln and the Heckington Show.
"We are committed to talking to people, and helping them to enjoy events in a safe, crime-free way."
Last year, the Lincolnshire force was criticised after its officers were seen dancing the Macarena at the event.
However, it said Lincolnshire Police officers were expected "to engage with people attending Pride" as it was a symbol of inclusivity.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.