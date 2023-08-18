Overweight cat dumped in cage in Collingham on hot day

Miss Moneypenny the catRSPCA
The cat weighed 1st 4lbs (8kg) - twice the ideal weight

A cat weighing twice as much as it should was abandoned in a field on a hot day, the RSPCA said.

The pet was dumped in a basket off Newark Road in Collingham, near Lincoln, in 26C heat on 12 August.

The cat, named Miss Moneypenny by the charity, weighed double the ideal weight at 1st 4lbs (8kg) and had no water or food.

RSPCA inspector Pam Bird said officers were "really concerned" over why the cat was "left to suffer in this way".

"The cat was friendly but seemed very stressed and was breathing heavily," Ms Bird said.

"She is a flat-faced brachycephalic cat too and these breeds suffer more from breathing difficulties, particularly in hot weather."

RSPCA
The RSPCA has asked anyone with information about the cat to contact the charity

The animal was not microchipped so her real name or owner could not be traced, the charity said.

The RSPCA has asked anyone with information to get in touch.

RSPCA
The pet was found inside a cat basket in a field on a day when the temperature was 26C

