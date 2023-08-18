Lincoln go-kart track must remain shut during carbon monoxide probe
A go-karting track where more than 50 people suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has been ordered to remain closed during an investigation.
Gridline Racing was served with a prohibition notice banning it from reopening by Lincoln City Council.
It comes after 56 adults and children who had been at the centre on Tuesday evening went to hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Gridline said it was "incredibly upset" and apologised to those affected.
The company said it was assisting with an investigation involving the council, Lincolnshire Police and public health officials.
Simon Walters, the council's strategic director of communities and environment, said on Thursday night: "Our investigation into Tuesday's incident has now commenced.
"As part of this, earlier this afternoon we served a prohibition notice on the business. This prevents them from operating while the investigation takes place."
The go-karting track was hosting a "super pole" team racing event when attendees fell ill on Tuesday.
Adam Colbourne, who was at the centre with his his son Henry, told the BBC: "Everyone was feeling a bit sick and then Henry came upstairs after his last session and said he felt dizzy.
"Next thing I knew, he was on the floor and everyone is rushing about trying to get him help.
"It was one of the scariest things of my life."
Both Mr Colbourne and his son, from Swinderby, were treated in hospital but have since been discharged.
The NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board said on Thursday that one patient remained in hospital.
In a statement, Gridline said: "We are extremely sorry to all those affected. All of us at Gridline are incredibly upset by the news and would like to assure you all that we will update again once we understand the situation and the investigation is complete.
"As this is an ongoing incident and a full investigation is ongoing, where we continue to work with Lincolnshire Police and other relevant organisations, we are unable to comment further at this time."
