Kristian Butcher: Man who slashed ex to be sentenced after checks
- Published
A man who slashed his ex-partner's neck with a piece of broken mirror needs his "dangerousness" assessed before he can be sentenced, a judge has ruled.
Kristian Butcher, 31, of Spalding Road, Holbeach, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding following the prolonged attack on 3 June.
Lincoln Crown Court heard how his victim, who split from him a few weeks earlier, thought she was going to die.
Judge Catarina Sjölin Knight told Butcher he should expect to be jailed.
Butcher had gone back to the victim's home after helping to find a pet cat but became angry after she began using her phone.Prosecutor Leanne Summers said the attack began when Butcher, who had been drinking, slammed the woman backwards onto a bed, breaking it.
He then aimed a punch at her as he left the room, before continuing the assault by putting his hands around her throat."She described being strangled several times," Miss Summers added.
'I thought I was going to die'
Miss Summers said Butcher also picked up a piece of glass from a mirror which had been broken during the struggle and used it to slash his former partner's neck.In her statement, the woman described constantly asking Butcher to leave. "When he cut my neck I thought I was going to die," the woman said in her victim impact statement.The woman was taken to hospital the following morning and doctors noted a number of injuries including a 5cm cut to her neck which required stitches, a cut on her right index finger and bruising to her face, chest and legs.
During his police interview, Butcher denied causing the injuries and claimed his former partner had self-harmed.The court heard Butcher had a number of previous convictions, including for battery on another former partner.The judge said in light of Butcher's previous convictions an assessment of his dangerousness would have to be made by the Probation Service before she could pass sentence. Butcher was remanded in custody until 2 October when he is expected to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.
