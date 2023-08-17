Lincoln: CCTV released after poppy wreaths dumped in river

CCTV showing a man police want to speak with in connection with the incidentLincolnshire Police
Police believe this man may be able to help them their investigation
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace after more than 20 poppy wreaths were dumped into a river.

The wreaths taken from the war memorial in Lincoln City Centre were thrown from High Bridge into the River Witham, Lincolnshire Police said.

It said officers were alerted to the incident at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday.

Referring to the man pictured in the CCTV, a force spokesperson said: "We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries."

Lincolnshire Police
Police say they are treating the incident as both criminal damage and a public order offence

The force said a man was seen returning to the memorial "multiple times" to gather more wreaths.

Council staff found the wreaths downstream and cleaned them up, before returning them to the memorial.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.