Lincoln: CCTV released after poppy wreaths dumped in river
- Published
CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace after more than 20 poppy wreaths were dumped into a river.
The wreaths taken from the war memorial in Lincoln City Centre were thrown from High Bridge into the River Witham, Lincolnshire Police said.
It said officers were alerted to the incident at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
Referring to the man pictured in the CCTV, a force spokesperson said: "We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries."
The force said a man was seen returning to the memorial "multiple times" to gather more wreaths.
Council staff found the wreaths downstream and cleaned them up, before returning them to the memorial.
