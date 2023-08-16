Lincoln suspected carbon monoxide poisonings at Gridline go-kart track

Gridline racing sign
At least 30 people became ill from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after visiting an indoor go-kart track in Lincoln, police have said.

Some visitors to Gridline Racing on Tuesday evening later visited hospital after feeling unwell, according to Lincolnshire Police.

"Up to 33 people may have suffered with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning", a force spokesperson said.

A joint investigation into the incident was under way, they added.

Gridline Racing has been approached by the BBC for comment.

