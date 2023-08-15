Skegness: Police keeping 'open mind' over resort death
Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a supermarket in Skegness say they are keeping an "open mind" as to how he died.
Ashley Crankshaw, 29, was found near the Tesco store in Richmond Drive shortly before 22:00 BST on 11 August.
Lincolnshire Police said his death is being treated as unexplained, but that it was not thought to be suspicious.
A 32-year-old man arrested "in connection with the incident" has been released under investigation.
A police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of his death.
"It remains unexplained but evidence so far leads us to believe that it is not suspicious.
"We will continue to keep an open mind as our inquiries progress."
