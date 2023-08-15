Lincoln: Man caught dumping memorial poppy wreaths in river
- Published
A man has dumped more than 20 poppy wreaths from Lincoln's war memorial into a river, police said.
Officers said CCTV operators alerted them to the incident in the city centre at 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
All the wreaths laid at the memorial were thrown from High Bridge into the River Witham, where they were later recovered by City of York Council.
The man was seen returning to the memorial "multiple times" to gather more wreaths, said Lincolnshire Police.
Council staff found the wreaths downstream and cleaned them before returning them to the memorial.
Lincolnshire Police said the man's actions were both criminal damage and a public order offence and its investigations were ongoing.
Officers were "following a number of lines of enquiry to establish who is responsible for this offence" and the force urged anyone with information to come forward.
