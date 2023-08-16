Call to reinstate illustrator Kate Greenaway's name on literary award
- Published
A petition calling for the name of an artist and writer to be reinstated on a literary award in her honour has been signed by thousands of people.
The Kate Greenaway Medal, named after the 19th Century English illustrator of children's books, has been replaced with the name of a male industrialist.
Angered by the move, a lecturer at a university in Lincoln has been campaigning to get her name reinstated.
The body which runs the awards said it would continue to honour her work.
The medal, first established in 1955, is given annually by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information (CILIP) Professionals, to recognise distinguished illustration in a book for children.
It is the oldest British literary award focused on illustration.
However, in 2023, CILIP changed the name of the award to The Carnegie Medal for Illustration, named after American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
CILIP, which also awards the Carnegie Medal for Writing, said it had decided to bring all elements of the awards together into a "single family".
Dr Rose Roberto described the name change as "hugely insensitive" and along with illustrator and bookseller Tamsin Rosewell, set up a petition in July to get it reinstated.
A history lecturer and librarian at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, she said: "Kate Greenaway's own work is a hugely important part of the heritage of the British Book Industry; she remains an influence on illustrators today and should also be recognised as one of Britain's great female artists.
"In an age when illustrators' names are still very often left off promotion and reviews for books, we feel it is vital to retain her name in association with this award."
The petition, which has so far been signed by more than 2,700 people, has received backing from a range of illustrators and writers, including Patrick Ness, who won the award in 2011.
He previously tweeted,: "I know the librarians who run the medals do their absolute damnedest to make them the best awards in the world (which they are), but I too would love to see the Kate Greenaway name return. It's such a specific honour on its own and honours a foundational female illustrator."
In a statement, CILIP said it understood the concerns raised and they would be "taken into account when considering the future direction of the awards" and would continue with other initiatives to recognise Greenaway's work.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.