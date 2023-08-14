Market Deeping boy, 6, aims to skate 100 miles for cancer charity
A six-year-old boy from Lincolnshire has set himself the target of roller-skating 100 miles (161km) after a relative's cancer diagnosis.
Dylan Almond is hoping to raise money for Cancer Research UK in August by skating around Market Deeping, South Kesteven, with his dad Darren, 39.
The youngster was inspired to take on the challenge after his mum's cousin's cancer diagnosis in December last year.
Dylan has so far skated 44 miles (70km) and thanked people for their support.
He aims to skate 6.2 miles (10km) every day to achieve his goal as part of Cancer Research UK's Wheel 100 Challenge.
The challenge asks those taking part to travel 100 miles by wheel across the month and Dylan is thought to be one of the youngest participants.
His dad told PA Media: "You'd think it was like work, but we go out every day and we're actually enjoying it."
Mum Laura said local residents had been very supportive, with some even messaging her to thank Dylan for his fundraising efforts.
She said: "I've had about 15 direct messages from local people just saying, this has happened to me, this is my experience, and they appreciate what Dylan is doing.
"And it just made me realise that so many people are affected by cancer just in your local community."
Dad Darren said he was initially "quite concerned" that Dylan would not be motivated to skate every day.
He said: "He hasn't complained once while I've been out with him.
"He fell over a couple of days ago, which was a bit upsetting for him, but he soon brushed it off and skated another 4km."
Members of Dylan's ice hockey academy, the Peterborough Phantoms, which he joined last year, are expected to join him skating for one day in August to "encourage him and help him along".
His older sister, Francesca, 8, and his two-year-old brother, Alfie, have been keen to join their sibling on his journey, too.
