Bumpy Lincolnshire road closes for three months for resurfacing
- Published
A notoriously bumpy road in Lincolsnhire has closed for three months for resurfacing works.
Nearly two miles of the B1191 will be completely rebuilt near Martin and Woodhall Spa in a project costing more than £2m.
Lincolnshire county councillor Robert Kendrick said the road was "in dire need of repair" and would be "good as new" when the work was finished.
He asked people to "remain patient and bear with us" during the disruption.
The work will involve a 17,250 sq m underground steel grid being installed under fresh tarmac to reinforce the road.
A reduced speed limit has been in place for years on the stretch of road due to undulating and damaged sections.
In the first phase of the works, the road will be closed from half a mile east of Martin to the junction with New Road until 21 October.
Richard Davies, the county council's executive member for highways, said disruption was "inevitable" during the "massive" project.
He added: "We'll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum, including maintaining bus routes and resident access as often as safely possible, but people should also leave additional time for their journeys until we're finished up on site."
Traffic is being diverted along Wharfe Lane, Pauls Lane and Thorpe Road.
