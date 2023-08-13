Ingoldmells: Man hit by car while crossing road dies
A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Lincolnshire.
Police said the man was crossing Anchor Lane near Hardy's Animal Farm in Ingoldmells when he was hit by a blue Mercedes-Benz E350.
Officers were called just before 12:30 BST but the man, who was from Nottinghamshire, died at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police said his family were being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, is urged to contact them.
