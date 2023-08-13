Skegness: Man held over body find released under investigation
A man arrested after a body was found near a supermarket in Skegness has been released under investigation.
The body of a man was found near the Tesco store in Richmond Drive just before 22:00 BST on Friday, and his death is being treated as unexplained.
A 32-year-old man was arrested "in connection with the incident", and later released under investigation.
Lincolnshire Police officers believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the public.
Anyone with any information is being urged to contact police.
