Holly Bramley death: Man denies 26-year-old woman's murder
A man is due to stand trial next month after pleading not guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to murdering a woman, 26.
The remains of Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) were found in Bassingham, near Lincoln, earlier this year.
Nicholas Metson, 28, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, denies her murder between 17 and 25 March 2023.
Josh Hancock, 28, who denies conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by disposing of a body, will stand trial alongside Mr Metson in September.
At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, Mr Metson admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by disposing of a body on 25 March.
Mr Hancock, of Walnut Close, Waddington, and Mr Metson were both remanded in custody and are expected to go on trial at Lincoln on 25 September.
Ms Bramley was found dead in Bassingham in March during a police search.
