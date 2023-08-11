Lincolnshire children featured on new anti-speeding road signs
- Published
Children in the Lincolnshire Wolds have helped design new road signs urging motorists to slow down.
The local youngsters feature with their pets on signs which have been put up on the main roads into Belchford and Fulletby, near Horncastle.
Summer, who is pictured in one with a donkey called Wonky, said: "I feel happy that I'm on there and that people are seeing it and slowing down."
Organisers said they hoped to install more road signs around the villages.
Six-year-old Ethan is also pictured on a road sign holding his guinea pig, Bubbles, next to two dogs and a cat.
He said he was pleased to be featured because it was important for cars not to drive too quickly as "they might crash".
According to Lincolnshire Police 48 people were killed in road traffic collisions on the county's roads in 2022 and a further 391 were seriously injured.
The force said careless or reckless driving and speeding were cited as contributory factors in half of all the fatal collisions.
Since coming up with the idea Jill Newby, who lives in Belchford, said the signs had been so successful they hoped to put up more around the area featuring other residents.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.