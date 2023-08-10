Lincolnshire PC cleared of misconduct at school
- Published
A Lincolnshire Police officer who used an irritant spray on a boy at school has been cleared of misconduct.
PC Nathan Wales pushed the student against a wall and handcuffed him, while another officer Tasered the child.
The incident happened at a school for students aged 11 to 16 with behavioural or special educational needs.
PC Wales, who denied misconduct, can continue to serve as an officer.
An independent misconduct panel at Grantham Police Station heard a staff member called 999 about another boy acting aggressively in the car park and "five or six" students who had climbed on top of the school minibus.
PC Wales became involved in an altercation with a student in the kitchen area and said he was twice punched in his left bicep.
He said he used his PAVA spray, which was the "only thing" he could reach, "to stop being assaulted and to try to get back some control".
However, he said it was his colleague's Taser which stopped the boy and enabled PC Wales to arrest him for assault and criminal damage.
PC Wales, who is based at Louth Police Station, had said the boy had "presented a physical threat" to him and he felt "trapped, panicked, scared".
None of the alleged breaches of professional behaviour standards in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, use of force, and duties and responsibilities were found proven.
He was cleared of allegedly failing to conduct duties diligently, not treating children with respect or courtesy, using unnecessary, unreasonable, or disproportionate force, and conduct likely to undermine public confidence in the police.
