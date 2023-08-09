Lincolnshire road safety review after boy, 8, dies in crash
The safety of a road in Lincolnshire will be reviewed after an eight-year-old boy died in a crash.
Police said a grey Mercedes and a white Mitsubishi crashed on the B1398 near Kirton in Lindsey, at its junction with the B1205, at 13:15 BST on Monday.
A joint review by North Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire councils will look at improving safety at the junction.
North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham said the crash was a "terrible tragedy" and safety would be reviewed.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and several other people sustained minor injuries in the collision, Lincolnshire Police said.
Mr Waltham said: "While we must let the accident investigation run its course without interference, as part of our continual approach to road safety we will review the safety along the stretch of roadway.
"When we do, we will take on board the view of residents and drivers as to how we may be able to further improve safety and support drivers to use the road in the safest possible way."
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said safety measures had previously been upgraded at the junction.
"Although Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has recently looked into this site and erected two reactive give way signs on the offside approaches to the junction, we will revisit again once the police have concluded their investigation to consider what else can be done to improve safety here," he said.