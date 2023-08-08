Campaign group's concern over 'sick' chickens at Co-op supplier farms
The Co-operative supermarket has been criticised by campaigners who claim to have filmed malformed chickens at farms in Lincolnshire which supply the firm.
Campaign group Open Cages said it secretly collected footage at three farms supplying the supermarket between August and November 2022.
It said the pictures and videos showed deformed, injured and filthy birds.
The Co-op and farm operators said the sites had recently been inspected and no animal welfare issues were found.
Open Cages claimed birds at the farms were found on the brink of death, unable to eat or drink and with untreated wounds.
It called the chickens in the footage "Frankenchickens", a term used to describe birds bred to grow fast to produce more meat quickly.
Campaigners also claimed one of the sites had been identified as identical to a farm featured in a video produced and promoted on the Co-op's website and in the media, showing healthy looking chickens raised in clean, spacious conditions.
Connor Jackson, chief executive and co-founder of Open Cages, said: "These images prove that behind the carefully polished, 'ethical' image we all know, sick Frankenchickens are being condemned to lives of unnecessary pain, misery and stress on intensive mega-farms."
The Co-op and farm operators PD Hook and H2S Ltd said the sites had all recently been inspected by the Red Tractor Assurance Scheme, which inspects food standards.
They said no animal welfare issues were identified.
Red Tractor also reviewed the footage and said it did not believe there was cause for concern or a re-audit.
The Co-op said measures to improve the welfare standard of its chickens would come into effect from 2024.
A Co-op spokesperson said: "Ensuring the animals in our supply chain are looked after is a priority for us.
"All our fresh chicken meets or exceeds Red Tractor or RSPCA Assured standards, supported by our new commitment to improve and lower stocking density to give the chickens 20% more space and a healthier life."
In May, the Co-op's managing director Matt Hood told the retailer's AGM he would not currently advocate adopting a slower growing breed due to the cost being around 30-35% more expensive.
He argued that the extra cost would likely be passed on to consumers amid the cost of living crisis, although he said the option remained open for the future.
A spokesman for the farms said the sites highlighted by Open Cages had been subject to "multiple independent inspections as recently as June 2023".
They added: "We maintain a zero-tolerance approach to any verifiable welfare non-compliances, although in this case we cannot confirm this footage, filmed a year ago, was taken inside our premises."
