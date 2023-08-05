Joe Pasquale impaled in freak moose antler incident in Skegness
Comedian Joe Pasquale has said he is lucky to be alive after a freak moose antler accident during his latest tour in Skegness.
The comedian's show, The New Normal, features a number of props including the antlers.
Describing the incident, Pasquale said he had tripped and narrowly avoided stabbing himself in the stomach.
"It only got me in the back of the leg," Pasquale told Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast.
The comedian received seven stitches in his leg following the incident.
Pasquale said: "In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things - they've got like these huge prongs sticking out, and the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on my hair'.
"But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously.
"As I'm starting to put all my props away and I literally trip over my moose head," he said.
The former I'm a Celebrity star told the podcast he feared he was going to impale himself "right in the belly", but added that somehow he had managed to push his torso out of harm's way and twist round onto his back.
"It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film," he said.
"Seriously, I [thought] I was going to die," he added.
Pasquale had been performing the second date of his new show at the resort's Embassy Theatre on 29 July when the incident happened.
Theatre marketing officer Brendan Bugg said it was dramatic, but ended well.
"This is one of those things that if he fell a different way, it could have potentially been more serious," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Mr Bugg praised the efforts of staff at the theatre.
"They made sure Joe was comfortable and was safely bandaged up," he said.
"I hope the incident hasn't deterred him from returning to the east coast, and particularly Skegness," he added.
The comedian had joked he did not want to go to a local hospital on a Saturday night, choosing instead to visit Bridlington Hospital the next morning, ahead of his show there.
