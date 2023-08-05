£2m grant to create new Lincoln St Giles youth centre
YMCA Lincolnshire has been awarded £2m to turn an under-used Lincoln community centre into a youth centre.
St Giles Community Centre, in Swift Gardens, is to become a "vibrant space" offering activities and support to 300 young people.
The charity was granted a 25-year tenancy for the premises in January pending a successful funding bid.
Chris Kirkwood, of the YMCA, promised the transformation would make the community proud.
He said: "This exciting and essential funding will allow us to extend the great work we already do, into an area of Lincoln much in need of youth engagement and opportunity.
"We will breathe new life into this area, creating a vibrant space that the community can be proud of.
"By utilising this space, we're hoping to provide something for everybody, from parkour to table top gaming; offering a creative environment to grow and learn, and a safe space where young people can access guidance and support from a trained youth worker."
'Fantastic news'
Councillor Ric Metcalfe, who serves Glebe Ward, said winning the government's Youth Investment Fund grant was "fantastic news" and the investment "would improve access for all within the centre and create improved facilities and activities for children and young people".
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills."
The city council's licence agreement with Lincolnshire County Council to run St Giles Community Centre ended last year.
A youth centre, which was located next door, had to be demolished after an arson attack in 2016.
