Skegness: Man denies murder of Charlie McGhee Adair
A man has denied the murder of a man found dead near a supermarket in Skegness.
The body of Charlie McGhee Adair, 59, was discovered near Tesco, in Richmond Drive, on 3 July.
Anthony Robertson, 32, of no fixed address, also pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, but admitted fraud by misrepresentation.
Judge Simon Hirst remanded him into custody and said he would stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 3 January.
An inquest last month heard Mr Adair, from Corby, Northamptonshire, likely died from a head injury.
