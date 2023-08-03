West Ashby: Murder investigation launched after woman's death
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found with suspected knife wounds at a property in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to Kirk Close, West Ashby, to reports of an altercation just after 12:30 BST, police said.
The woman, in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said a large police presence would remain in the area while inquiries continued.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
