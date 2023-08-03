Lincoln Glory Hole path repairs could cost up to £100,000
The cost of fixing a riverside footpath at Lincoln's Glory Hole is estimated at between £60,000 and £100,000, the county council has revealed.
The path, which leads to the High Bridge over the High Street, was closed in February after being deemed unsafe.
Specialist divers found that parts of the underside had crumbled away.
The council said the "failed area" seems to be in a stable state "with no adverse effects" on surrounding buildings.
Repair costs are being driven up by difficulty in accessing the site, which will require a specialist subcontractor providing divers and the use of floating pontoons, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: "The preferred repair solution is to replicate the former timber jetty using fibre-reinforced polymer.
"This is much more durable than timber and we are using it more and more to replace the county's timber footbridges as and when needed."
They added that the new jetty would be secured to existing timber piles in the water, not fixed to adjacent Grade II listed buildings.
The closure has significantly impacted local businesses, including Now Hair, which relocated to be closer to the High Street and more accessible.
