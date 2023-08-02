Grantham residents' anguish over crack cocaine addict's crime spree
A crack cocaine addict caused a family "major upset and anxiety" after he burgled their home as they slept, a court heard.
Blake Searle, 19, admitted carrying out 21 crimes in three weeks in and around Grantham to pay drug debts.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he also stole power tools, bicycles and a motorbike from various properties and carried an offensive weapon in a supermarket.
Searle was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
Si James-Moore, prosecuting, said Searle entered a house in Lewes Avenue, Grantham, through an unlocked door and stole a phone and charger, money and food as a woman, her husband and two children slept.
Reading the woman's victim statement, Mr James-Moore said: "The whole experience has caused major anxiety and upset for myself and my family."
Searle also stole power tools worth £600 from a shed in Beech Avenue, Bourne, leaving the owner angry that he had to hire tools to do his job.
Mr James-Moore said Searle shouted expletives at a security guard in Sainsbury's in Grantham and pulled their face mask off when he was challenged for stealing laundry products worth £48, before riding off on his motorbike.
The washing power was recovered from Searle's rucksack along with an an axe about 2ft 6in (76cm) long, the prosecutor added.
Searle, of Munton Road, Ropsley, previously admitted the offences which he carried out on 11,12, 26 and 30 April and on 3 May.
Nicola Patten, in mitigation, said: "He found himself fuelling a crack cocaine addiction, found himself in significant debt and went on this spree to steal items to sell to pay off that debt.
"He's remorseful to all victims of the offences he has committed."
Recorder Paul Mann KC told Searle: "These offences clearly come from your lack of maturity and your reliance on drugs to bolster that."
The judge activated a 44 week suspended sentence previously imposed for offences of battery, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, and arson, to run concurrently with his 18 month sentence.
