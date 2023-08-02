RAF Scampton: Police force may use dedicated officers at asylum site
- Published
A police force is considering stationing dedicated officers at a former RAF base which will be used to house asylum seekers.
Lincolnshire Police have been given £1.8m to help deal with challenges from the planned housing of up to 2,000 people at RAF Scampton.
The first asylum seekers are due at the former base in October, though the Home Office's plan is under judicial review.
West Lindsey District Council has argued the proposals are unlawful.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said residents and campaigners have also raised concerns over the plan, stating safety fears for both the local community itself and the asylum seekers if they decide to walk into or out of Lincoln along the A15.
It said the £1.8m was part of a larger £3.8m financial support package secured by local police and crime commissioner Marc Jones.
Mr Jones previously stated that it meant the force could "recruit front-line officers for Lincolnshire and continue in keeping our communities feeling and being safe".
Lincolnshire Police's deputy chief constable Julia Debenham said the force was currently assessing the requirement for "a dedicated resource" at RAF Scampton.
"This funding will bolster our operational capability, support neighbourhood policing, and meet ongoing demands, including the new immigration facility at Scampton," she said.
The force has said it intends to use the funds for recruitment, training, and equipment as well as to support digital advancements, as part of an ongoing effort to transform its digital capabilities and free up officers to spend more time in the community.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.