Paul Marshall: On-the-run rapist found by police in seaside flat
- Published
A convicted rapist absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire because he was "in fear for himself and his family", a court heard.
Paul Marshall, 54, is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent committed in the 1980s.
He failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp near Boston in November 2022 and police found him "by chance" living in a Bridlington flat in April this year.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Marshall was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment.
Si James-Moore, prosecuting, said Marshall had been granted permission to leave North Sea Camp at 08:15 GMT on November 18. The permission expired four days later.
Mr James-Moore said: "He was supposed to be back. He did not come back but he was apprehended in Bridlington on 16 April."
Marshall, who has now been returned to closed prison conditions, previously admitted a charge of being a temporarily released prisoner unlawfully at large.
Nicola Patten, in mitigation, said Marshall felt unable to report his concerns because he did not know newer guards working at the jail.
She said: "He was in fear for himself and his family but he understands there were steps he should have taken rather than absconding from prison."
Ms Patten added that Marshall was released into open prison conditions last year and worked nights at a food processing plant in Boston.
'Very serious offence'
Sentencing Marshall, Recorder Paul Mann KC told him: "This is a very serious offence.
"It was by chance that the police found you living in a flat in Bridlington on 16 April this year.
"It would seem that you did not commit any further offences whilst you have been at large, other than for the fact that the police found cannabis in your flat and you were obviously under the influence of cannabis when you were arrested."
Marshall was spotted in Mansfield and then Doncaster within days of him absconding from the Category D jail.
Prisoners considered at low risk to the public are able leave to access work or education as part of their rehabilitation.
Offenders now face tougher criteria before being permitted to move from closed to open prisons.
