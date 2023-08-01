Arson charges after Gainsborough fire
A woman has been charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Gainsborough.
Katie Thomas, 40, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, police said.
Emergency services were called to a house fire in Ashcroft Road on Sunday night.
Lincolnshire Police said nobody was seriously injured.
