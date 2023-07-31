Woman arrested after Gainsborough Ashcroft Road fire
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Gainsborough.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed nobody was seriously injured during the incident in Ashcroft Road on Sunday night.
A 40-year-old woman arrested nearby remains in custody and is due to be questioned, a force spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about the fire, which started at about 21:00 BST, is asked to contact police.
