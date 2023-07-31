Woman arrested after Gainsborough Ashcroft Road fire

Lincolnshire fire engineLincolnshire County Council
Firefighters attended just before 9pm.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed nobody was seriously injured during the incident in Ashcroft Road on Sunday night.

A 40-year-old woman arrested nearby remains in custody and is due to be questioned, a force spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the fire, which started at about 21:00 BST, is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.