Paddleboard warning after rescues off Lincolnshire coast
Rescuers have issued a warning after two groups of paddleboarders got into difficulty off the Lincolnshire coast in one day.
Rescuers saved a grandfather and his grandson struggling against an offshore breeze off the Skegness shore.
Crews then attended reports of two paddleboarders in trouble off Vickers Point in Ingoldmells on July 29.
The RNLI's Brad Johnson praised rescuers who "ensured the swift and safe rescue" of the groups.
During the first call at 12:34 BST, a lifeguard entered the water off Skegness on a rescue board while another guard coordinated the launch of the inshore lifeboat.
The boy was medically assessed on the boat and transferred to East Midlands Ambulance Service back on shore, as lifeguards helped the grandfather back to the beach.
'Unpredictable'
The second distress call, at Ingoldmells, was at 14:43 BST.
Both individuals managed to get back to the beach; one suffered from chest pains and had initial medical attention from the RNLI crew until the Coastguard Rescue Team and ambulance service arrived.
Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station helm Martin Stokes said: "If you are in trouble or see someone else in danger, don't hesitate to raise the alarm.
"It's also crucial to remember not to use inflatables, especially in an offshore breeze.
"The sea is unpredictable and can quickly turn a fun day into a potentially dangerous situation."
At the beginning of July, the RNLI warned people about water safety after two paddleboarders blown offshore needed to be rescued by a lifeguard.
Strong winds had pushed the women about a quarter of a mile (400m) outside the red and yellow flags in the sea off Skegness at about 11:40 BST on July 2.
