Bottom slap-accused officer banked on victim's silence, court hears
A Lincolnshire police officer abused his position of trust to "try it on" with a single mother-of-two, a court has heard.
Zameer Hussain, 38, is alleged to have slapped the woman on the bottom after turning up at her home out of the blue in September 2014.
Prosecutor Henry James said Mr Hussain had "banked" on the woman not reporting the matter due to his position.
Mr Hussain denies a single charge of sexual assault.
Nottingham Crown Court heard allegations that Mr Hussain, who was a police community support officer (PCSO) at the time of the alleged offence, had spoken to the woman in a Lincolnshire park while attending an unrelated incident.
'Thoroughly inappropriate'
It is claimed that he later turned up at her home and slapped her on the bottom as she went to make him a cup of tea.
Mr James told the court the woman had not reported it at the time as she thought she would not be believed, something Mr Hussain had "banked on" because of his role.
"The reason your are here is the thoroughly inappropriate way you acted while working as a PCSO," he said.
Mr Hussain's police notebook confirmed he was in the park, along with a number of other officers on the date in question, but he told the court he had no independent recollection of the incident, or of speaking to anyone.
According to his notebook, he had been writing a statement at the station at the time he was alleged to have visited the woman's home.
Eva Niculiu, defending, told the court there was also no evidence of Mr Hussain accessing police computers to find out where the woman lived, or any evidence or records of him leaving the station at the time of the alleged offence.
When asked if he had slapped her on the bottom, Mr Hussain replied: "No".
The trial continues.
Mr Hussain remains a serving police officer, on non-operational duties, Lincolnshire Police said.
